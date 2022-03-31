COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus woman faces an attempted murder charge after a domestic disturbance last week.

The Columbus Police Department said the arrest comes after a domestic disturbance in the 4600 block of Riverside Drive on Friday evening. During the incident, Carmela Goddard allegedly pointed a firearm at someone else in the home and pulled the trigger. The gun reportedly malfunctioned.

Later on during the disturbance, police say the firearm discharged during a struggle over the weapon. Police found a bullet hole in the home’s living room wall.

Police arrested Goddard and transported her to the Bartholomew County Jail where she was served with a warrant for attempted murder, criminal recklessness and intimidation.