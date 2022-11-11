BEDFORD, Ind. — State police have two people in custody after they say the two were involved in possessing large quantities of meth in and around Lawrence County.

The Indiana State Police said the arrests come after an investigation into Amber Eads and Jacob Bunch. They got multiple tips that they had a large quantity of meth.

The state police said this investigation included a plethora of investigative techniques to help establish probable cause.

The investigation resulted in troopers finding Eads and Bunch, along with Bunch’s vehicle, at a local business. While searching her car, state police say they found more than 16 grams of a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Eads and Bunch were arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.

Police encourage anyone with information on illegal drug activity to call the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at 812-332-4411, the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 812-545-4700, or send an email to drugactivity@lawrencecounty.in.gov.