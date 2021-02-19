Police arrest 3 following traffic stop in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested three people Friday after a traffic stop led to two of the people allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint.

The ISP said the traffic stop happened around 7:41 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 550 North. A trooper pulled over a 2017 Ford Taurus for speeding. During the traffic stop, the tooper was speaking with Angela Jones in the police car when the other occupants of the vehicle drove away.

The trooper found the vehicle about three minutes later crashed on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 375 North. Police say the driver hit a GMC Jimmy before stealing a 2009 Ford Flex by reportedly ordering the driver from the vehicle at gunpoint.

Another trooper eventually found the stolen vehicle on U.S. 31 near State Road 16. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn’t stop. This resulted in a two-county pursuit with the driver hitting multiple sets of stop sticks.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed two nine-millimeter handguns, one of which had a 30-round magazine.

Angela Jones, Eugene Jones and Lamondre Mason were arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Eugene Jones is facing criminal charges for possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, obstruction of justice, identity deception, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury, armed robbery/carjacking, carrying a handgun without a license, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. Police say further investigation revealed that he was wanted on arrest warrants. from Iowa, for failure to appear for first degree robbery and an additional charge of robbery.

Angela Jones faces charges for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit identity deception. Mason faces charges for armed robbery/carjacking and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.