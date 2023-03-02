KOKOMO, Ind. — More than 10 years after a woman was found shot to death inside her home, Kokomo police finally have two suspects in custody.

On February 7, 2013, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to the 800 block of James Drive after they received a report of a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 21-year-old Destiny Renee Pittman unconscious and unresponsive. Shortly afterward, she would succumb to her injuries.

In the early stages of their investigation, investigators with the department learned about the possibility of a home invasion in connection with Pittman’s death. They learned that two armed suspects may have forced their way inside the residence, shooting Pittman when she confronted them.

That investigation led police to identify 32-year-old Joey McCartney and 36-year-old Jesse McCartney as suspects in the case. On Thursday, officers with the department along with the U.S. Marshals Service executed arrest warrants and multiple search warrants.

Around 6 a.m., U.S. Marshals arrested Joey at a residence in Graham, Kentucky. About two hours later, officers and U.S. Marshals arrested Jesse at a Kokomo residence.

Both men face a murder charge. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.