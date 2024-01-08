LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A student was arrested by Lafayette police for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to a high school Tuesday.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department received calls from concerned parents around 7:45 p.m. Monday detailing threats that were allegedly posted on Snapchat by a student who reportedly attends Jefferson High School.

The student reportedly talked about bringing a gun to the high school, with parents being made aware of the alleged threat by another student who reposted it on a community Snapchat affiliated with the school, according to LPD.

The student was found at an address located in the 1000 block of Kensington Drive around 10 p.m. Monday, LPD said. Lafayette police arrested the student, identified as a 15-year-old male, on a felony count of intimidation.

LPD said it is believed at this time that the student was not working with others when they allegedly posted the threat online.