Police arrest 13-year-old Fishers girl for making threats against school

FISHERS, Ind. — A Fishers teen faces a felony after police say she made a threat against Riverside Junior High School.

The Fishers Police Department said the arrest comes after the Fishers Police Department and officials from Hamilton Southeastern Schools learned of a possible threat to Riverside Junior High School. After an investigation into the threat, they were able to determine no credible threat.

Officials were able to identify the 13-year-old girl who they say made a verbal threat against the school. After locating the girl and her parents, the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Hamilton County Juvenile Probation approved a charge of intimidation, a level 6 felony.

The girl was released to the custody of her parents.

