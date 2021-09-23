Police: Anderson bank robber jumped on counter, fired shot, fled with cash

ANDERSON, Ind. — Authorities are trying to track down the man who robbed a bank Wednesday in Anderson.

At about 4:20 p.m., a man entered the First Merchants Bank at 1526 East 53rd Street, jumped onto the counter and demanded money, according to the Anderson Police Department.

APD added that the man was armed with a handgun and fired off a single shot within the bank.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the area on foot.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

An investigation into the armed robbery remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call APD Detective Jake Brooks at 765-648-6655.