FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Hoosiers died over the weekend after police say their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash on a rural Missouri interstate.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates that at approximately 9:55 a.m. Sunday, a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by 64-year-old Tina E. DeGonia of House Springs, Mo., was spotted traveling the wrong way on Interstate 44 near Franklin County.

DeGonia’s Jeep then struck the front of a 2017 Nissan Rogue that was occupied by 26-year-old Sabrina H. Sutton and 27-year-old Rachel E. Worley — who according to the report were both from Fishers, Indiana.

DeGonia’s Jeep did not come to rest after it hit Sutton and Worley’s Nissan. The Jeep continued on and collided with a 2010 Toyota Corolla and a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

DeGonia, Sutton and Worley were all killed in the crash. Sutton and DeGonia were both taken Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri, before they died. Worley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.