INDIANAPOLIS – A pole barn was destroyed last night after it caught fire, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Fire Crews were dispatched to 7402 Franklin Rd. at approximately 4:10 a.m., when they arrived they found a structure on fire. It took 20 minutes for the blaze to be under control and two hours for every hot spot to be extinguished.

The fire department suspects that a wood burning stove may be to blame, according to a statement released on twitter.

No injuries occurred during the fire to the firefighters or occupants in the home.