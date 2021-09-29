‘Please turn yourself in’: Family begs for answers after woman killed in northeast side stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS — A stabbing Friday night claimed the life of a woman whose family described her as a loving mother and grandmother.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 9100 block of Cavalier Court for a report of a person stabbed. When officers arrived, they located 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes, who was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her family is devastated by her death and hopes that whoever did this finds it in their heart to come forward.

“She was always there when you called her. She was probably the biggest support of our family,” said April Ford, Chandre’s sister.

Her brother, Frank Rhodes Jr. said, “It just hurt us so, so deeply in our heart because no one wants to lose a loved one, a sibling.”

Chandre’s family said her young grandchildren, fortunately, don’t quite understand what happened, but her family members that do, are heartbroken.

“She used to come to all my football games, basketball games, baseball games,” remembered her nephew, Jeremiah Ford. “It was so loving how she just came and nobody asked her.”

Jeremiah said his aunt was his biggest cheerleader and definitely, his loudest cheerleader. “It used to motivate me to do better,” he said.

“She absolutely loved sports. She played basketball in high school and she still had it to this day,” said April.

Family said Chandre had her challenges in life, but that she turned her life around for it to be taken so abruptly, which hurts them deeply. She was on track to finish her GED courses when she was killed.

“This is not acceptable to our family as well as no one else’s family and loved ones lost to senseless violence as well on the street,” said Frank.

At the same complex where Chandre was killed, just over one month prior, a 20-year-old man was killed in a deadly shooting. The spot where both homicides occurred are just yards from one another.

Neighbors said they are fed up with the violence and that enough is enough.

“We need to change what’s in our heart, and we need to learn how to love, rather than all the violence,” said Eddie Cox, who lives in the complex and was home Friday night when the stabbing happened.

“It’s scary because, in reality, it happened in front of my house, right in front of my window,” said Cox.

He worries about the violence he’s witnessed during his time living at Arborstone Apartments and hopes people will find other ways to resolve conflicts before another life is lost.

“We need to try to help one another. If we see something like this about to happen, call the police instead of not calling the police, and then something like this happens,” said Cox. “If we see something, take action right then.”

“It’s important that we all watch out for each other, but it’s more than just words. It takes action,” Cox added.

Chandre’s family said she had her own concerns about the complex and how safe it was, and that this was something she mentioned not long before she was killed.

“She just mentioned the area was violent and a lot of senseless things go on. It’s not uncommon for violence to happen in that area,” said April.

Frank said just a day and a half before his sister was killed, he saw her one last time. It’s a moment he’ll cherish forever.

“The last thing was she kissed me on my forehead and said I love you,” said Frank. “I would have embraced her and kept her here if I would have known.”

He had no idea where that came from or why she did that, but he is so grateful she did.

“She said, I love you, and then walked out of the room and that right there touches me so much it brings tears to my eyes.”

Chandre’s family hopes whoever did this, will do the right thing now, and come forward.

“It definitely has to eat that person up inside knowing that, if they knew her, they know that they were wrong and I’m sure they’re going to hopefully come forward,” said April.

“I hope that authorities keep on investigating and find the culprit that did this and hurt our family so dearly, and I’m not gonna give up,” said Frank. “Please turn yourself in and be accountable for what you did.”

“I just hope that people from this interview come forward, not from just this crime, but all other crimes for other families besides just my family.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Branch by calling 317-327-3475 or via email at Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).