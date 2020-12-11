Playground under construction in memory of Delphi murder victims

DELPHI, Ind. — Abigail Williams and Liberty German will be remembered for years to come as children play at their memorial park.

The girls were murdered nearly three years ago in Delphi, Indiana. As of Thursday, part of a playground stands in their honor. Equipment is being installed and donated by AAA State of Play. The funds were raised by residents and grants.

“We want their friends, and relatives and classmates, to be able to have a place where they can come and remember them alive and happy and playing music and participating in sports and all of that is right here,” Diane Erskin, Abby’s Grandmother said.

The park already has an amphitheater and restrooms. Volunteers have been out there every day getting the park ready to open this spring.