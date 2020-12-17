Plans to vaccinate Indiana college students

INDIANAPOLIS– Universities throughout the state and country are preparing now for when it is time to vaccinate students for COVID-19.

Students and faculty in the medical field are already being vaccinated for the virus in this first phase.

“We have about 4,600 faculty and students across all of our health science schools who qualify in that category,” said Indiana University President Micheal McRobbie.

Many are preparing to be part of the distribution process on campus.

“About 450 of our medical students are being trained about half of them already have been to administer the vaccine,” said President McRobbie.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said the Boilermakers are ready.

“When the time comes, our pharmacy students, our nursing students can help,” said Daniels. “We think we can use the vaccine as soon as it is made available to us.”

Both presidents of IU and Purdue are confident they’ll be able to have campus sites up and running when the vaccines are available to all students.

“We stood up a Protect Purdue Health Center from scratch with over 100 people in it and 35 contact tracers,” explained Daniels.

“Not only do we have centers where people can get vaccinated, we will, depending on the circumstances, bring the vaccinations to all of the buildings or so many of the buildings across all of our campuses as well,” said McRobbie.

It’s unclear when all college students will be vaccinated. The order of students will be up to state and local health departments. However, we do know essential workers are prioritized after healthcare and long-term care.

“We are in the process of identifying who our essential workers are under that definition at Indiana University so that they’ll be ready next,” said McRobbie.

For students, faculty and staff— this vaccine means so much.

“Yes, we are very excited,” said McRobbie. “I mean, for a university, this is not what our students had hoped that their collegiate experience would be this is not what we hoped our bicentennial year would be.”

But many students stepped up anyway and sacrificed a “Typical” college experience.

“They really helped keep Purdue open knowing that most of their inconveniences were being run for the benefit of others, their elders and the vulnerable, that’s a pretty admirable attitude,” said Daniels.

President Daniels said he has no doubt they’ll continue that attitude until this virus is in the past.

We hope to learn more about university and college plans to vaccinate in the coming weeks.

We also reached out to Indiana State University, a spokesperson sent a statement saying, “Indiana State University is in close communication with county government officials and local healthcare providers. Plans are under development.”