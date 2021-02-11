Plans to prevent crime in one of Indy’s most historically violent neighborhoods gains some traction

INDIANAPOLIS — Plans to prevent crime in one of Indy’s most historically violent neighborhoods are gaining some traction.

Leaders with the Ten Point Coalition are looking at expanding their model to the 10th and Rural area on Indy’s near east side.

During a late night in December, just days before Christmas, police were called to Oakland avenue and found 31-year-old Terence White Junior shot to death.

A month earlier in November, a deadly shooting on Tuxedo took the life of 19-year-old Cameron Turner.

Those are two of at least 4 murders within just a few blocks of 10th and Rural in 2020. Some community leaders hope safety patrols in that area can drive that number down and save lives in 2021.

“It’s been a problem area for years and that’s no secret, but now I think there’s interest in doing something in that area that’s ongoing,” said reverend Charles Harrison.

Rev. Harrison says during a recent conversation with IMPD, department leaders suggested the Ten Point Coalition expand their public safety patrols to 10th and Rural and begin training people in the neighborhood to do patrols twice a week.

While it’s still in the early planning phase, Harrison adds they need at least a dozen volunteers and serious buy-in from churches and neighborhood associations to be successful.

“We have had people outside 10th and Rural area that would like to help. What we need though is to have people from the 10th and Rural area step up,” said Harrison. “When you have more residents involved, the better success we have. It’s more localized and people in these areas get involved.”

In recent year,s a lot of money has been invested to renovate numerous homes along Rural, but those often sit adjacent to boarded-up properties, which still serve as a magnet for crime.

“Everything seems to be pointing up, but there’s still a need for help over here for sure,” said business owner John Britain.

John Britain has owned Audrey’s Place on 10th street for decades. He fully supports the idea of Ten Point training patrol teams near his business.

“It is getting better, but I think something like the Ten Point Coalition would go a long way to helping over here,” said Britain.

Reverend Harrison hopes the patrols can be up and running in this area by sometime in the spring of this year, but admits it’s still early in the planning process.