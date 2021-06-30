Plans for downtown Indy’s July 4 fireworks revealed

INDIANAPOLIS — Changes are coming to the Fourth of July fireworks in downtown Indianapolis.

The biggest change is a new launch site at 500 N. Meridian Street, instead of from atop the Regions Tower on Pennsylvania Street. Downtown Indy had to change the launch site due to new residential development adjacent to Regions Tower. That new location will mean changes with street closures, access and visibility.

Officials are expect to release more details on Wednesday morning.

The downtown Indianapolis Fourth of July fireworks will start at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. The 21-minute show will be synced to popular patriotic music playing on local radio stations B105.7 and 97.1 Hank FM.