INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re planning your own fireworks this Fourth of July, we want to make sure you have a fun and safe show this year.

If you’re not following the proper safety guidelines, someone could get hurt.

“We know people are going to buy their own fireworks,” said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. “They’re going to take them to family get-togethers or parties, so that’s where we have to put rules in place on how we use fireworks.”

First, make sure you know what you’re buying – only buy from trusted commercial vendors and know what each firework does and the direction it will launch.

Always shoot fireworks off of a stable surface and preferably an empty parking lot or driveway.

Shooting fireworks off in the middle of the street could be dangerous, as well as annoying to your neighbors.

Parents – keep a close eye on your kids and never let them handle fireworks. Instead, opt for safer alternatives!

“There are some safe alternatives out there kids can use that they’ll have just as much fun with,” said Pruitt. “Glowsticks, glow necklaces, the snap pops we throw and it pops when it hits you. They’re pretty harmless but can be fun for kids to find alternatives for the Fourth of July.”

Never mix alcohol and fireworks! Deputy Chief Pruitt says when you do, you tend to feel “brave” and that’s when dangerous decisions can be made. Handle with care and always have a water hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

Between 2006 and 2021, injuries with fireworks climbed 25 percent in the US.

More than half of those injuries occur around the Fourth of July so follow these guidelines to avoid injuries or even worse. As always, enjoy a fun and safe Fourth of July.