Planning ahead: Officials share outside fixes to prepare home for winter storm

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — When it comes to preparing for the upcoming winter storm, officials say you can start on the outside.

“Anything that’s going to hurt us is going to fall from up above,” said Deputy Fire Chief Michael Pruitt, Bargersville Fire Dept.

One step is clearing your gutters as it helps prevent issues, like icicles.

“If we get our drainage really good on our gutters, make sure that they’re nice and clean. Then we’re not going to have to worry about those types of issues,” said Pruitt.

Treating sidewalks and driveways is also important, but with rain and snow in the forecast, Pruitt said timing is everything.

“We know we’re getting the rain first, then it’s going to transition into the ice, and then into the snow. The rain is going to wash away any treatments, whether we’re putting it on our roadways, or we’re putting it on the sidewalks, driveways,” he said. “As that transition starts to happen, over to the ice, that’s probably when we want to put these surface materials down to help keep that ice melted, and then once the snow falls on top of that it should help a little bit.”

No matter the weather, emergencies, like fires, can always happen. If you live near a fire hydrant, Pruitt recommended clearing it at least three feet all around to help fire crews.

“We would hate to pull up on someone’s residence fire and spend five minutes digging a fire hydrant out to save their property,” said Pruitt, “Having these fire hydrants cleared away when we get there could save someone’s life.”

In the event that your power goes out, Pruitt said using a generator is ok for basic needs, but avoid letting it run anywhere inside your home.

“Generators work great as long as they are outside and away from the interior of the home, where it could create a build up of carbon monoxide,” he said. “Maybe just keeping the refrigerator going, some of the basics like that, that’s fine, but don’t run it in the home. Don’t run it in the garage anywhere. Keep it out and away from the home completely.”

If you’re planning to make a dash to the store before the storm hits, Pruitt said don’t forget your essentials of water and non-perishable foods. However, a common mistake people forget is taking care of their medications.

“Those are something we do see as first responders many times is people ran out of medications,” Pruitt said. “Medications are going to be something that you need to make sure that you have because if you cant get those, pharmacies may not be open if the storm is bad enough.”

Meanwhile, home improvement stores, like Akard True Value Hardware, are keeping busy before the storm arrives.

“We’ve ordered more, we’ve been watching the weather, so hopefully we are prepared,” said Co-Owner Leigh Ann Akard.

Along with stocking up on items like shovels and ice melts, Akard said products, such as flashlight batteries, ice scrapers and de-icers are also handy to have during this type of weather.

If you live in an area with trees, Akard said checking the maintenance and sharpness on your chainsaw is also a help.

“If you look around your property, and you think you’re going to have a lot of limbs down or trees down, that sort of thing, make sure that you’ve tested your chainsaw, make sure it’s in working order,” she said.

With the storm expected to arrive soon, Akard recommended getting a head start on the items you need.

“Good general rule of thumb is be prepared, shop early because the last minute is when it creates havoc and panic,” she said.