INDIANAPOLIS — A plane has crashed in a residential area on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metro police are currently on the scene of the crash, which reportedly happened around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Weaver Avenue and involves a small aircraft.

This area is near the intersection of Bowman Avenue and E. Mills Avenue on the city’s south side.

IMPD did not immediately provide information on if anyone was injured in the crash. The department did tweet that the Federal Aviation Administration will be the lead on the investigation into the crash.