Plane crash in Howard County leaves pilot with minor injuries

KOKOMO, Ind. — A pilot came away with only minor injuries after a plane crash Thursday in Kokomo.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call of a plane crash a near the Glenndale Airport at about 5 p.m.

The pilot, who was able to get out of the plane himself, was treated at the scene and released, according to the sheriff’s office.

HCSO said a preliminary investigation shows that the single prop plane landed in a field, flipped on its top and came to a rest without catching fire or causing any further damage to the field.

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to arrive Friday to conduct its investigation.