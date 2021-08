FISHERS, Ind. — Authorities in Fishers say a plane made an emergency landing Wednesday evening on 96th St. and Covington Blvd.

It had one occupant, and no one was injured during the ordeal, according to the Fishers Fire Department. The plane sustained minor damage.

Police say Westbound 96th St. is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct an investigation.