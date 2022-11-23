INDIANAPOLIS — Upwards of 4,000 LED lights, more than 50 garland strands, and larger-than-life decorations are ready to greet thousands of visitors to downtown’s Monument Circle.

“It’s really exciting to be anticipating a large crowd and really bringing everybody together,” said Max Wing, PR and communications with Downtown Indy, Inc.

Organizers are expecting pre-pandemic level crowds for this year’s Circle of Lights celebration. Wing said closures at all spokes of Monument Circle will start around 7 Friday morning until roughly midnight.

A change to this year’s event includes moving the event stage to the circle’s south side.

“That means your primary entrances are going to be the north, west, and east, and additionally, there’s ADA accessibility on that west side,” said Wing.

Wing recommends getting downtown between 4 and 5 p.m. on Friday, giving you plenty of time to spare in enjoying local restaurants and other events before everything kicks off.

“Come downtown and really make it an afternoon and evening, if you have time to allow that,” he said. “When you’re thinking about parking, have a plan in place, but then have a secondary plan in case that’s taken. Really know your exits to and from, and like I said, arrive early, stay late.”

If you’re heading downtown, INDOT said their construction crews have the holiday off, so you won’t physically see them on the roads. Though work resumes Monday, officials said projects are still very much in progress.

“There is going to be traffic, of course, just plan ahead for that,” said Kyleigh Cramer, INDOT.

Cramer said work continues on a variety of big projects, including Clear Path 465, I-69 Finish Line, and the North Split, and it’s important drivers “know before you go”.

“Whatever is normal for the project that you usually travel on is probably what it’s going to be for this weekend,” she said.

Regardless, no matter where you’re coming from, both Wing and Cramer said the game plan is planning accordingly and doing it safely.

“Find the best route that suits you and know that everyone is trying to get to one place safe,” said Cramer.

“Don’t rush yourself coming down, really just have a great experience this year,” said Wing.

To stay up on all things Circle of Lights, like event schedules and parking, you can also text LIGHTS to 317-237-2222.