Plainfield Town Council approves construction of 100K square foot higher education center

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

(Photo Provided By Town of Plainfield)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Plainfield Town Council approved a measure Monday to move forward with the construction of a higher education center to be known as MADE@Plainfield.

The nearly 100,000 square-foot facility will be built just north of Plainfield High School on Reeves Road, according to officials.

The Town of Plainfield says MADE@Plainfield is the result of several years of collaboration between the town, Plainfield Community School Corporation, Vincennes University, Ivy Tech Community College, WorkOne, Hendricks College Network and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

MADE@Plainfield will offer training and degree programs for adults of all ages to support job and career success.

“Ivy Tech Community College is excited to be a partner in this collaborative opportunity and look forward to expanding our academic offerings and enhancing pathways for workforce attainment and growth in Hendricks County,” said Kathleen Lee, chancellor of Ivy Tech Central Indiana. “The proximity to Plainfield High School and I-70 will allow for more high school and commuter students to access our educational opportunities.”

The facility will include classrooms, laboratories, offices and meeting rooms for several career and workforce development agencies, according to Plainfield officials.

Construction is set to begin in March, and a public ground breaking ceremony is scheduled for April. The goal is for students to begin meeting at MADE@Plainfield in the 2021-2022 academic year.

“Vincennes University is pleased that the MADE@Plainfield facility is designed specifically to continue the full range of training in transportation, distribution, and logistics that area students and businesses have come to rely on from us,” said David Tucker, the vice president of Workforce Development/Community Services for Vincennes University. “As warehouse and distribution becomes more and more automated, VU is positioning itself to provide additional automation and robotics training at MADE@Plainfield, both for high school students and adults.”