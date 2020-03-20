Plainfield residents now have an additional resource during non-essential travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., -- As Hoosiers limit non-essential travel they're also looking for avenues to help others.

The town of Plainfield is using city employees to fulfill the needs of those behind closed doors.

Over the past three weeks, they’ve been working behind the scenes to create resources for those who are more at risk of contracting COVID-19.

“We kind of realized early on this situation with the epidemic was going to really impact people. and it's probably going to get worse before it gets better,” said Plainfield Town Manager, Andrew Klinger.

For those 60 and older in Plainfield, the Resident Assistance Program is a way to call or e-mail to receive assistance if you’re trying to limit exposure.

"We've set up a call center where residents can call in or they can email,” said Klinger.

Now they are working to make sure basic needs are met.

"We're focused primarily on being able to get people groceries and medications,” said Klinger.

Plainfield employees are the ones answering the calls and delivering the needs.

They're partnering with local grocery stores. All you have to do is order online, pay, and call.

They’re also partnering with local pharmacies. Just pay for your prescription in advance.

Other local non-profits and churches are also reaching out to lend a helping hand.

"There are folks out there who are willing and able help. and we can help match people up with those resources,” said Klinger.

Right now the City of Plainfield is on the lookout for new limitations that could be put in place by the federal or local government.

"Certainly as other limitations are put in place we'll have to account for those. And adjust our program as needed,” said Klinger.

The service begins on Monday. If you’d are considered more at-risk according to the CDC you are eligible to receive the services. They are accepting requests via phone (317-839-2561) Monday - Friday between the hours of 10 a.m., - 2 p.m. You can e-mail them anytime residentassistance@townofplainfield.com.