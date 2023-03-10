PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police are looking for help investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman wounded.

The Plainfield Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1. Police believe a road rage incident happened leading up to the shooting.

An investigation indicated that the driver of a small white cargo or delivery van got into a disagreement with the occupants of a blue passenger car. During the incident, the van driver fired a shot at the car. This left a 20-year-old pregnant woman wounded.

The driver made it to the 2500 block of Solidago Drive where they, along with bystanders, performed first aid until medics arrived. The woman was taken to an Indianapolis-area hospital for treatment.

As a result of the shooting, the child had to be delivered early. The victim’s mother tells FOX59 the child will be in the hospital for at least two months.

Police described the suspect vehicle as a small white cargo van with no markings and dark-tinted back windows. The driver was described as a black man who may have had a large tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Taylor Tritle with the Plainfield Police Department at 317-754-5228 or by email at ttritle@plainfieldpd.org. They can also call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.