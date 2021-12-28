Plainfield officer saves woman from car submerged in pond

(Photo By Plainfield Police Department)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield police officer rescued a woman from a submerged vehicle Tuesday after it crashed into a pond.

Police were called to 1250 Stanley Rd. at about 7 a.m. by a woman who said she was inside a vehicle that was rapidly sinking into a pond.

Officers found the vehicle in retention pond near the intersection of Stafford Road and Perry Road. Police noted that a bystander — a semi-truck driver — was already in the water swimming back to the bank after trying to break a window on the vehicle.

The Plainfield Police Department said officer Sumner removed his equipment and entered the water with a knife given to him by another bystander. Officer Sumner was able to swim to the middle of the retention pond and break the rear window of the sinking vehicle. He then cut the deployed airbag away from the vehicle and saw the woman on the phone with 911 with her head barely above the rising water, PPD said. Officer Sumner was able to pull her from the vehicle and drag her to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation but is expected to be okay, according to police. PPD added that the officer suffered a laceration on his arm from breaking the window but was released after being checked out by medics.

The Plainfield Fire Territory and Whitlows Towing were able to recover the completely submerged vehicle from the pond.

Police said it appeared there was a crash on Perry Road before the vehicle went through a fence barrier and entered the pond.

“A huge thank you to the citizens, Officer Sumner, and everyone else involved for jumping into quick action without regard for themselves so that this positive outcome could be reached and a life was saved,” PPD said in a Facebook post.