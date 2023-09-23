PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A Plainfield man has been arrested for multiple sexual abuse crimes spanning five years, according to court documents.
The Plainfield Police Department arrested Scott Magnes, 45, on the following charges from 2013-2017:
- Nine counts of Vicarious Sexual Gratification; a Level 3 Felony
- Eight counts of Child Molestation; a Level 1 Felony and a Level 4 Felony
- Six counts of Sexual Misconduct with a minor; a Level 4 Felony and a Level 5 Felony
- Four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor; a Level 5 Felony
Child sex trafficking crimes can be reported to the national cyber tip line or call 1-800-THE-LOST.