(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

(Photo By Plainfield Fire Territory)

PLAINFIELD — The Plainfield Fire Territory rescued a small deer that had fallen into a holding tank at a sewage treatment plant Sunday morning.

The ordeal happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Plainfield DPW sewage treatment plant on South Center Street.

The Plainfield Fire Territory says the tank was holding a mixture of water, sewage and treatment to eat the waste.