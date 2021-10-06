Pittsboro police investigate report of child abduction attempt

PITTSBORO, Ind. — Police in Pittsboro are investigating a potential attempted child abduction after a report that a 9-year-old boy was approached at a bus stop by a man in a van who offered him ice cream.

The Pittsboro Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Ambassador Drive and Declaration Drive in the Jefferson Park subdivision.

The boy claimed he was approached by a heavy-set black male driving a white van with numerous dents and scratches, according to PPD. When asked if he wanted ice cream, the boy inquired about a lack of logos on the van. The boy claimed that the man then got out of the van through the rear doors, and he took off running toward a nearby pond, police said in a release. The man then shouted an expletive statement to the boy and drove away.

PPD said it was made aware of the matter at about 7:25 and began an investigation.

Police released the following description of the man:

“The suspect was described as a heavyset black male with a ‘half beard.’ Suspect was alleged to be wearing a black and white striped shirt and dark pants with white shoes.”

Police encourage anyone with credible information to contact their local police department.