GREENWOOD, Ind. — E-commerce company Pitney Bowes has announced that it is closing its parcel department at its returns and delivery supercenter in Greenwood.

The global shipping and mailing company, which specializes in providing automated technology, logistics planning and financial services, confirmed that its commerce parcel facility at 1415 Collins Road in Greenwood will close on September 4.

The closure will result in over 300 workers losing their jobs. The company said that workers were notified of the impending closure on June 27 and informed that terminations would take place September 4-18.

In a statement, the company attributed the closing of the parcel department to “changing business needs.”

There are currently 240 workers employed at the parcel facility and 71 temporary workers who will also be affected by the closure.