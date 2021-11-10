Pike Township schools closed due to high ‘number of instructional staff absences’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is closed Wednesday due to staff absences.

A post on superintendent Dr. Flora J. Reichanadter’s Twitter page said the district will not offer in-person, virtual, or remote instruction due to the “current number of instructional staff absences.”

Based on the current number of instructional staff absences for today, Wednesday November 10th, the district will not offer in-person, virtual, or remote instruction. As a result, today will be made up as a regular school day on the March 25th. pic.twitter.com/sDjRylNWqg — Dr. Flora (@DrFloraIndy) November 10, 2021

The missed day is set to be made up on March 25.

The closure follows a rally last week by parents and students in support of competitive pay for teachers and bus drivers. The district is currently in the middle of contract negotiations.