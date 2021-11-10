Pike Township schools closed due to high ‘number of instructional staff absences’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is closed Wednesday due to staff absences.
A post on superintendent Dr. Flora J. Reichanadter’s Twitter page said the district will not offer in-person, virtual, or remote instruction due to the “current number of instructional staff absences.”
The missed day is set to be made up on March 25.
The closure follows a rally last week by parents and students in support of competitive pay for teachers and bus drivers. The district is currently in the middle of contract negotiations.