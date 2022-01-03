Pike Township schools call for remote learning day due to ‘absences in our transportation department’

INDIANAPOLIS — MSD of Pike Township has announced a remote learning day Monday due to staff absences.

In a message posted to the district’s Twitter, it said absences within the transportation department has led to remote instruction for all Pike schools.

Due ro absences in our Transportation Department all Pike schools will provide remote instruction today, January 3, 2022. The NJELC will follow their normal schedule. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. — Pike Twnshp Schools (@PikeSchools) January 3, 2022

This is not the first time this school year that absences in the transportation department has led to remote learning.

Several remote learning days were also implemented this school year due to multiple teacher absences as teachers were negotiating contracts with the districts.