Pike Township Schools announce leadership change

News
Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a sign outside of Pike High School

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan School District of Pike Township is parting ways with its top education leader. In a Twitter post Thursday evening, the district announced that the school board’s legal counsel, “is in discussion with Superintendent [Dr. Flora J.] Reichanadter’s counsel regarding an amicable separation…”

Pike Township Schools also announced that Dr. Larry Young was approved by the board as the interim superintendent for the remainder of the current academic school year.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

More CBS4 Investigates

Latest News

More News