INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Pike Library branch.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired.

IMPD says there are no reports of injuries at the library. Indianapolis Public Library confirms staff were unharmed.

Police say they have two people detained after a brief chase on foot, and there is no known ongoing threat. The library says the branch will be closed for the remainder of the day.