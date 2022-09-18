DELPHI, Ind. – The debris of a plane crash at the Delphi airport in Carroll County makes it looks like it’s a miracle everyone survived.

The Delphi Fire Department put 4 pictures on their Facebook page. At around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they posted crews were on the scene of a plane crash that results in a fire at the Delphi Airport. The airport is located on West Division Line Road.

The fire department said no one on board was injured. It’s not clear how many people were on board or why the plane went down.

The Delphi Fire Department said several agencies were on scene investigating.