INDIANAPOLIS — A burglary and intimidation investigation by Indianapolis police has resulted in two arrests, pounds of drugs being seized and several firearms being taken off the street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department crews were recently assigned a case involving a person allegedly pointing a gun at someone and burglarizing a home. Officers with the Violent Crime Taskforce took over the investigation.

The IMPD investigation led crews to the 38th Street Corridor on the northeast side where they found the suspect and arrested them for a warrant related to the burglary incident.

Officers then got a search warrant for the suspect’s residence. Inside the home, IMPD said crews found more than 5 firearms, ammo, 20 pounds of marijuana, over 500 THC gummies, over 500 THC vape cartridges and 7 grams of fentanyl.

The initial suspect was arrested along with another person. The second person arrested violated Firearms and Narcotics laws, IMPD said.

“This was a GREAT investigation and collaborative effort between numerous officers to bring justice to a victim of a crime,” IMPD said in a Facebook post. “Outstanding work officers.”