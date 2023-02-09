INDIANAPOLIS — Police and fire crews are investigating after a car crashed into an apartment building on Indy’s near east side.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called around 12:15 p.m. Thursday to 1145 E. Washington St. after a car crashed into a building. IFD investigators on scene then assessed the structural integrity of the building, which houses Line Lofts Apartments.

Photos from the crash scene, provided by IFD, can be seen below.

The damage, IFD tweeted, did not warrant evacuation of the building and no residents of the apartments were displaced.

An investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and IFD crews determined that a man was driving the car when it left the roadway and struck the building. IMPD is investigating the crash further, IFD said.