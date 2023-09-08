INDIANAPOLIS — A pickup truck that had crashed into a retention pond on Indy’s west side was recovered Friday afternoon.
The Wayne Township Fire Department posted a video on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, highlighting the rescue of a red pickup truck from a pond near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Southern Avenue.
WTFD was assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department’s dive rescue team and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Nobody was injured, WTFD said.