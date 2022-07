INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of four baby female macaques Tuesday.

The babies were born in May, just weeks apart from each other. They were named Mae, Gemma, Bea, and Emerald, or Emmie for short.

The zoo’s animal care staff reports that all four babies are having a lot of fun jumping on trees in their habitat, running around, and getting to know each other.

The zoo now has a total of 38 long-tailed macaques in their zoo family.