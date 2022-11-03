LEBANON, Ind. — A person walking by a house fire at an elderly woman’s Lebanon home helped make sure no one was hurt in the blaze.

Fire crews were called around 3 p.m. to a structure fire on the 6000 block of S. State Road 267, according to the Zionsville Fire Department.

It was reported that there was one elderly woman home at the time the fire started, ZFD said. The woman was quickly helped out by a person walking by.

Upon arrival, fire crews put out the blaze near the back of the house. No injuries were reported from the scene, ZFD said, although one cat died in the fire. Photos of the incident, provided by ZFD, are below:

The Zionsville Fire Dept. said that the fire was located in a rural area without fire hydrants and thanked the following agencies for their help:

Perry Twp. Fire

Whitestown Fire

Lebanon Fire

Brownsburg Fire

Center Twp. Fire

Pittsboro Fire

Lizton Fire

Whitestown PD

Boone County Sheriff’s Office

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation. State Road 267 traffic returned to normal around 6 p.m.