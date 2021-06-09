Phased reopening of visitation announced by Indiana DOC

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) announced Wednesday it will reopen in-person visitation in a phased approach.

IDOC said it understands the public’s eagerness to see loved ones, and is working diligently to reinstitute visitation while also maintaining the safety of our staff and our justice-involved population.

Phase One will start with attorney in-person client consultations only.

Phase Two will include volunteers.

Phase Three will resume standard visitations for all, including the general public.

As plans are finalized, more information including dates will be announced. IDOC said masks are still required in Department of Correction facilities.

IDOC said visiting hours vary at each facility and is reminding the public to make contact before coming to visit. Contact information for each facility can be found here.

List of requirements for legal visits at all prisons:

Anyone entering a DOC facility may be required to answer questions regarding recent travel activity and current health symptoms and may be asked to reschedule their visit if they have symptoms of contagious illness.

Visitors are required to schedule their visit at least one week in advance.

Visitors must have a valid ID.

Masks must be worn by offenders, visitors, and staff at all times.

Visitors shall provide their own mask.

Temperature checks may be performed on all visitors, offenders and staff assigned to visiting, and a visit may be rescheduled if anyone is showing symptoms of a contagious illness .

Absolutely no physical contact between the visitor and offender is permitted at any time during the visit.

No food, access to vending machines, or microwave use shall be permitted during the visit.

If a COVID-19 outbreak occurs at a prison, it will immediately begin to operate under controlled containment, and visitation may be suspended until further notice.

Visitation procedures and requirements are subject to change. All visitors should check the website or with prison staff prior to visiting to see if there are any updates or changes.

Failure to abide by these visitation rules may result in your visitation being canceled.

Virtual visits will continue at all facilities for the foreseeable future as an alternative to in-person visitation.

More from IDOC:

All visitors must be on an offender’s approved visitors list. If you wish to visit an offender, please contact them and request that your name be added to their visitors list and that they send you a copy of the visitation application. The application is not available online; it must come directly from the offender. Visiting applications must be filled out completely to be processed. The completed application must be mailed to the offender’s IDOC facility. Faxes and emails are not accepted.

If you are uncertain as to whether you are on an offender’s visitors list or to check the status of your application, please contact the offender you wish to visit. It is the responsibility of the offender to notify their visitor of the outcome. Please do not call the facility to check on your visitation status; this information cannot be given over the phone. For more information, please see the IDOC Visitation Policy and Visitation Guidelines