Phalen Leadership Academies launch online school during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – Schools are finding ways to accommodate families who may be more comfortable with at-home learning come fall.

Phalen Leadership Academies, which has 12 locations in Indiana has launched Phalen Virtual Leadership Academy, a tuition-free, online school for K-12 students.

Although online, students will still be able to take part in school clubs, athletics and field trips. School leaders have noticed the demand for online options increase and with the uncertainty of the fall semester, CEO Earl Phalen believes this will help serve the need.

“Some are very worried with all of the activity that’s been happening recently and with the opening of our country that there may be a second wave and we just want to give families a real, high quality opportunity to stay safe, still be a part of a community, and get a great education,” said Phalen.

According to the nonprofit, students will also engage in college and career readiness, art, music and STEM. The following statement was issued:

“In the past, parents and scholars might have selected a virtual school for flexibility, one-on-one attention, opportunities to either remediate or accelerate, as well as student health and safety.”

Phalen added that grant money allows them to help support families who can’t afford technology. Enrollment is now open, click here to learn more.