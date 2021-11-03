Pfizer’s COVID vaccine available to children 5-11 in Marion County starting Thursday

Anaiya Layland, 12, receives her first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination as her mother, Ashlesha Patel, observes at the Cook County Public Health Department, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Des Plaines, Ill. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The Marion County Public Health Department announced children 5-11 will be able to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday. The vaccines will be available at several district health office vaccine clinics and the ACTION Health Center.

Walk-ins are welcome. People older than age 11 can still receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinics.

The vaccine dose for children ages 5-11 was approved by vote Tuesday by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, affirming that thorough clinical trials demonstrated the Pfizer vaccine to be safe and effective for this age group.

“The circulation of the Delta variant has made it more important than ever to protect our children with the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Virginia Caine, M.D., Director and Chief Medical Officer of MCPHD. “I am thrilled that this lifesaving protection will now be available for the 5-11-year-olds in our community. I encourage any hesitant parents to do their homework by reading about the vaccine and approval process from reputable sources like our local media partners, and talk to their pediatrician about the benefits and risks of the COVID vaccine for their child.”

The efficacy and safety of the vaccine for the 5-11 age group was studied in more than 2,000 children in 90 clinical trial sites in four countries (the U.S., Finland, Poland, and Spain). According to Pfizer-BioNtech, the vaccine was nearly 91% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection. For kids of this age group, the vaccine will be administered in a smaller, one-third dose.

Side effects are reported to be similar to those seen in age groups 16 and older and can include fever, chills, tiredness, headache, or aching at the injection site. These are all normal signs that the body is building protection to the COVID virus and typically go away in 24-48 hours.

The below are locations and schedules of District Health Office and ACTION Health Center COVID vaccine clinics. Walk-ins are welcome or by appointment at OurShot.IN.gov.