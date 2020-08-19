Petition pushes Indiana’s governor to expand access to birth control

INDIANAPOLIS– More than 6,000 people are urging Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to expand access to birth control during the pandemic.

A petition is circulating online that would allow women to fill out a form online, send it to their doctor, and then get their birth control prescription mailed.

Experts say there’s no clinical reason you have to see your doctor “in person” to be prescribed birth control safely. Though it is ideal to have a recent blood pressure check.

“The risk of not having contraception when you need it far outweighs the risk of not having a face to face encounter,” said State Rep. Rita Fleming (D) Jeffersonville. “Or even a blood pressure check although again, I like the blood pressure check.”

Fleming is also an OB Gynecologist. She has been trying to get Hoosiers more access to birth control for years.

“We already have an embarrassingly high maternal and child morbidity and mortality situation in this state,” said Fleming. “And those situations are made worse with an unintended pregnancy.”

Last session, Fleming proposed a bill that would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control. Since there are more pharmacies in the state, this would make it easier and cheaper for women to get it.

“In the states that have allowed this, it has proven to be very safe to increase accessibility and to decrease abortion,” said Rep. Fleming.

You can also get birth control online. Simple Health is just one of several services that allow you to fill out a consultation, send it to a doctor and get your birth control mailed quickly. CEO Carrie Siubutt said Indiana doesn’t allow this service. That’s why the petition was started. It is directed at Holcomb and other governors of states that do not approve of this method.

“The goal is just to be able to change the state legislation,” said Siubutt.

The Governor of Idaho signed an executive order to allow this during the coronavirus emergency. As Governor Holcomb considers more ways to provide equity and inclusion in Indiana, Siubutt said issuing this executive order would accomplish that.

“One of the reasons why I love our platform is it gives everyone equal access no matter your shape, size, color,” said Siubutt.

State Rep. Fleming agrees this increased access will help underserved communities and minorities. Especially black women who statistically suffer the most from unintended pregnancies.

“There is nothing equal about a black mother having a three times mortality rate than a caucasian mother,” said Fleming. “That’s immoral and we have to quit blaming the women.”

We reached out to Governor Holcomb’s office for comment on this petition but have yet to hear back.