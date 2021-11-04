Peru schools ask students and parents to avoid restaurant parking lot after multiple students are hit by cars

PERU, Ind. — The Peru school district is asking students and parents to avoid a fast food parking lot after three students were hit by cars there in recent weeks.

“This is really unusual,” said Peru Assistant Chief of Police Matt Feller. “In my 19 and a half years, it’s highly unusual that that happens.”

The Hardee’s parking lot sits across the street from Peru High School. The district says a brother and sister were hit by a car in one incident. The other involved a boy on an electric scooter. The area is a popular corridor for students to go when walking to and from school. Peru Police say it has been getting darker when students head home, however technical issues at the Hardee’s may be adding to the issues.

“The lighting in their parking lots are set on a timer, and somehow the timers got messed up, and somehow the lights are setting off too soon,” explained Assistant Chief Feller.

The school is placing a resource officer and an administrator near the parking lot in the morning. They are also asking parents to avoid picking up or dropping off students at that parking lot. In the meantime, the district is working with Hardee’s to resolve the lighting issues.