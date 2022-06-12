PERU, Ind. — Peru Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, Laurynne Jackson.

Jackson is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs about 80 pounds.

Jackson was last seen leaving her home in Peru around 11:31 p.m. Friday, June 10. She was last seen wearing a white jacket with white boots and a drawstring backpack.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts please contact Miami County Central Dispatch at 765.473.5522 or the Peru Police Department at 765.473.2150.