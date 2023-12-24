INDIANAPOLIS — A person walked into an Indianapolis fire station with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

According to a media notification from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 4120 N Mitthoefer Rd on a report of a walk-in person shot. Per indy.gov, there is an Indianapolis Fire Department station located at that address.

IMPD reported that the individual had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The person is currently in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.