Person taken to hospital after being rescued by divers at Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being rescued by divers at Geist Reservoir, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

Responders were called to the reservoir at 2:40 p.m. for a water rescue. The first rescue boat was in the water by 2:47 p.m. and authorities found the individual at 3:23 p.m., according to the fire department.

FFD says the situation began with two people swimming off the side of a boat without life vests. One of the individuals was able to “self rescue” but the other was unaccounted for.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

