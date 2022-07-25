INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning.

According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The crash site is just west of S. Girls School Road.

IMPD says all drivers involved in the crash where the person was hit and killed stayed on the scene.

Police say after the person was fatally hit, there were several crashes afterwards, likely from drivers trying to avoid hitting the pedestrian’s body.

Drivers are asked to avoid that area of Washington Street. It’s likely to be closed for several hours.