Bicyclist critically injured after getting hit by pickup truck on Indy’s near southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bicyclist was seriously injured after getting hit by a pickup truck on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

It happened at Raymond Street and Harding Street around 6:10 a.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer tells us a pickup truck hit a man riding his bike near the intersection. Medics transported the bicyclist to the hospital, and he is in critical condition.

IMPD says they do not suspect foul play, and it appears to be an accident. Between the rain and lack of lighting, they think the driver didn't see the bicyclist.

Traffic on Raymond will be backed up for a while.

Photo from scene of crash on March 10, 2020 courtesy of Ryan Liggett

