Person stabbed while inside car in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A person was hospitalized after being stabbed in Hendricks County late Saturday night.

The Avon Police Department is investigating the incident that happened shortly before midnight near the 7600 block of East US Highway 36.

Police say three people were traveling inside a vehicle when an argument ensued before one of the passengers stabbed another person inside of the car.

Medics transported the victim by ambulance to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for surgery.

The other two individuals were detained by police and detectives are interviewing the suspect and third person involved in the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.