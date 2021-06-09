Person sought by Carmel police in alleged vandalism case

CARMEL, Ind.–The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is asking the public for help in identifying a person in an alleged vandalism case.

CPD said the person in the provided photographs is wanted for vandalizing the Veteran’s Way parking garage at 886 Monon Green Boulevard.

The vandalism occurred on Sunday, June 6 around 5:54 p.m., and police said the pictured individual is wanted for criminal mischief.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477) and reference CPD case number 21-38338.